Amber Alert: Police ask public to stop spreading rumors about missing teen

LUMBERTON, NC (WTVD) — Lumberton police officials, in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, encouraged the public to stop sharing “misinformation” about the Amber Alert case that has rocked the community for more than a week, saying that it is hampering their investigation.

On Tuesday, officials received a report that a girl who looked like Hania Aguilar may be in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking into the report, but they said there is no reason to believe it is accurate.

The FBI, at the news conference, also announced that it increased the reward for information in Hania Aguilar’s disappearance from $15,000 to $25,000. With the $5,000 Gov. Roy Cooper promised from the state, that brings the total to $30,000.

