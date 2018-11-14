Apartment fire late last night ruled an accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — About 30 Wilmington Firefighters responded to an apartment fire late last night.

The fire was at 509 Mill Creek Court and was reported around 10:15 P.M.

According to a spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department, when crews arrived smoke and flames were coming from the second floor of the apartment building. Once they got the fire under control, firefighters went inside the building.

A man who lives in the apartment unit suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

A pet dog died in the fire.

Investigators have ruled the fire as an accident and stated that it originated in the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is assisting nearby residents who were displaced.