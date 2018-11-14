Kitty Cop: NC officer saves cat, gains feline partner

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WNCN) — They’re a one-of-a-kind pair. A Hillsborough police officer and his partner are warming the hearts of their community.

Meet officer Mercy Meow.

- Advertisement -

“Not many places you get to come to work with one of your good friends,” said Lt. Andy Simmons.

The Hillsborough police officer met Mercy only a few months ago.

“(Mercy) had previously been on Facebook Marketplace. Somebody tried to get her for bait for dog fighting,” Simmons explained.

Related Article: Dozens attend first ever Wilmington VegFest

Simmons knew it was meant to be. He adopted Mercy, and then brought her to work.

Read more here.