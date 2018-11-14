Kitty Cop: NC officer saves cat, gains feline partner

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WNCN) — They’re a one-of-a-kind pair. A Hillsborough police officer and his partner are warming the hearts of their community.
Meet officer Mercy Meow.
“Not many places you get to come to work with one of your good friends,” said Lt. Andy Simmons.
The Hillsborough police officer met Mercy only a few months ago.
“(Mercy) had previously been on Facebook Marketplace. Somebody tried to get her for bait for dog fighting,” Simmons explained.
Simmons knew it was meant to be. He adopted Mercy, and then brought her to work.