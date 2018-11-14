Mom to Mom: Pregnancy Workouts

Pregnancy shouldn’t stop you from wanting to workout, there are simple total body workouts fit for pregnant moms out there.

In this week’s Mom to Mom, Sarah Pannell is is getting tips from Val Smorol from Smofitness.

Smorol put two workouts together, she did squats with overhead presses and combined a workout band to make it a little harder.

Check out the video above for important tips. Then tune in to Good Morning Carolina each Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. for another edition of Mom to Mom.