NC Zoo wants your help naming newly adopted polar bear

ASHEBORO, NC (WTVD) — The North Carolina Zoo wants your help naming its newest adopted Wild Polar Bear.

According to the zoo’s website, the wild, female polar bear is currently living with her two cubs in the Western Hudson Bay area of Canada.

The zoo said that the names to vote on were chosen by zookeepers and are a collection of Inuit and Native American names and North Carolina themes.

The options are:

Yura- Inuit for ‘one who is beautiful’ Sakari- Native American for “sweet’ Carolina- for our home state Tapeesa- Inuit for ‘Arctic flower’ Hope- for hope for the polar bears’ future



The winning name will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 20.