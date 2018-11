WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the market for a new vehicle or computer? Good news! The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has declared some stuff surplus and is putting it up for sale.

Non-profits get a first pass at the items this week.

After that, the general public can purchase the items. The sale to the public starts next Wednesday and runs December 4.

Items include vehicles, trailers, electronics and more.

Here’s what is up for sale.