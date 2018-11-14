Parents voice disapproval of redistricting at public forum

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — School redistricting has been a hot button issue in New Hanover County for some time. Tuesday night, the second of three forums was held where the community could give their input.

The meeting started off with a recap on how the redistricting would work, which is also available online.

- Advertisement -

Parents and other community members were given three minutes each to voice their support or opposition.

Every person who spoke up was against redistricting, citing a variety of reasons.

Distance was a big factor, along with community.

Related Article: Schools announce closures for next week due to Florence

“It takes an hour for them to take the bus now. And we live a mile from Ogden. By the time that they get home, or going to school. From a standpoint of their friends, study time, playing sports, 12 miles is ludicrous,” said parent Kevin Hennessey.

Some other concerns included property values, and making it to school activities in traffic.

Two of the newly elected school board members attended the forum.