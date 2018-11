BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting this weekend, Todd Coring officially becomes the chief of police in Southport.

The official public swearing is Friday at 4 p.m. at the Southport Baptist Church at 200 North Howe Street.

Coring brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, where he previously served as a lieutenant.

Coring’s father and grandfather also served as police chief of Southport.