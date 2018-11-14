UPS driver shares photo of boy playing in leaves as a warning

ELKHART, IN (WSBT) — A picture of a child, who is barely visible while playing in a pile of leaves at the edge of a road, is getting a lot of attention.

A UPS driver took the photo and shared it online to serve as a warning for drivers, parents and children. Jordan Weaver said he was making deliveries in Elkhart when he spotted the child.

“I couldn’t believe it at first — my heart completely stopped,” Weaver told WSBT.

Weaver says UPS drivers see potentially dangerous situations like this one all the time.

“Luckily, I parked across the street from the stop so I didn’t see the child until after I made the delivery. So I immediately grabbed my phone, and went and asked the mother if I could take the picture.”

