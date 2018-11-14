Wilmington Police arrest driver accused of hitting couple on moped

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of hitting a married couple on a moped, yelling at them, and then driving off, is now behind bars.

Wilmington Police say Javon Waddell Mitchell, 29, for a hit-and-run that happened on October 28.

Police say it was around midnight when Mitchell struck the couple at the intersection of 11th and Market Streets, pushing them into oncoming traffic.

Police say Mitchell had been traveling behind them for several blocks from the downtown area.

Both riders were hit by the car, but the moped driver managed to maintain control. The moped driver yelled for Mitchell to pull over. Police say Mitchell rolled down his window, gestured obscenely, and yelled at the couple.

Mitchell drove off and the victims followed, despite their minor injuries and damage to the scooter.

Police say the victims followed Mitchell for several miles to an apartment complex on Cinema Drive. While pursuing the suspect, the passenger was on the phone with 911 describing the vehicle and providing a partial registration plate.

Once at the apartment complex, EMS arrived and took the wife to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Using the partial tag, investigators determined Mitchell was the owner and driver of the vehicle. He is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage and reckless driving to endanger.