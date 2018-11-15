Alleged armed robber shot by victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who was shot and drove himself to the hospital faces several charges, after an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say they responded to the 500 block of Steamboat Springs Avenue Wednesday night in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect left before officers arrived, but the victims were able to describe the man, later identified as William Earl Flint Jr, 22, of Weaverville.

The victims told police that during the robbery, they were able to overpower the suspect and shoot him.

Police say the suspect drove himself to Cape Fear Hospital for his non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the gunshot wound victim was the robbery suspect.

Flint is charged with armed robbery, first degree burglary, second degree kidnapping.