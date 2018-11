WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was quite the rainy morning, but that did not stop the preparations for the 2019 Azalea Garden Tour.

The delivery of plants for the Azalea Garden Tour arrived in Wilmington.

Encore Azalea and Southern Living Plant Collection dropped them off at Airlie Gardens Thursday morning.

There are 11 homes on this year’s garden tour.

The tour will be April 5-7.

Tickets will go on sale in January.