Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to dangerous road conditions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The National Park Service has closed the Blue Ridge Parkway to traffic because of dangerous road conditions stemming from snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the park service said the closure Thursday includes the so-called “Asheville commuter zone” between mileposts 389 and 375.

Sections of the parkway climb higher than Asheville’s 2,200 feet. Parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon said rains at higher elevations quickly turn to ice-covered roads and tunnels, making driving especially hazardous.

On Wednesday, the park service closed the section of parkway from milepost 375 to 355 due to the possibility of falling rocks in the Tanbark Ridge Tunnel, just north of Asheville.