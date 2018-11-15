Brewery donates 840 pounds of unused peanuts to bear rescue

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina brewery knew it had a real bear of a problem when it realized it had hundreds of pounds of old, unused peanuts with a new shipment on the way.

Catawba Brewing Company co-owner Billy Pyatt tells The News Herald his wife and brewery co-owner Jetta then looked to Appalachian Bear Rescue, a nonprofit they’d helped before.

- Advertisement -

Rescue Executive Director Dana Dodd says the roughly 840-pound donation of chopped peanuts is rare, but welcome. She says black bears mainly rely on acorns and nuts in the fall to gain enough weight for winter. She says the rescue never has enough acorns, so it supplements their diet with peanuts. The rescue says the donation is enough to “chubbify” its nine bears, which will later be released into the wild.