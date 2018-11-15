Christmas tree stands in home for 44 years to honor late father’s vow

WAUSAU, WI (CNN) — A Wisconsin family has honored their late father’s vow for decades. Now they’re getting ready to say goodbye to a Christmas tree that has stood in their home for 44 years.

Rich Olson’s father, Neil Olson, put the tree up in 1974 after all of his sons went off to war.

- Advertisement -

“He would never take it down again until he had all six brothers home,” Olson told WSAW.

He said his oldest brother left home to fight in 1966. Three others eventually followed. As one brother came home, another would leave.

The family never fully reunited. Olson said his core family hadn’t all been together at the same time since 1964.

“The last chance was in 1985 before my mother passed away,” Olson said. “She was fighting cancer for 17 years. When he came home, to see her, my brother, Jimmy, was gone. He couldn’t make it home.”

On Nov. 7, Neil, a World War II veteran, died in a car accident.

“He was sentimental, he was,” Olson said. “He didn’t show it much, but he had a sensitive heart, you know.”

That 44-year-old tree is now a memorial. This Christmas, the family said it will say goodbye to the tree and the tradition.

However, they plan to light it up for the last time and say a toast to Olson’s father.