Elizabeth Smart’s father offers insight on kidnapping of NC teen

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Having a child kidnapped from your home is a parent’s worst nightmare. It’s a nightmare Ed Smart knows all too well as he lived through it 16 years ago when his 14-year-old daughter Elizabeth was taken at knifepoint from his Salt Lake City home.

Smart is now an advocate for tracking down and rescuing missing children.

As the minutes turn to hours, and the hours turn to days, local police and federal investigators continue to leave no stone unturned in the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. But as time slowly passes, with no new leads, it’s hope that struggles to stay strong.

“I think it’s critical,” Smart said of maintaining faith. “When Elizabeth went missing, I mean, we felt that she was out there and we felt that we needed the engagement of the community in order to find her.”

