NC driver suspended after 4-year-old left on bus for 4 hours

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) – School officials in North Carolina have suspended a bus driver after a 4-year-old girl was left on a cold school bus for four hours.

Bertie County Schools told news outlets a custodian at Windsor Elementary School spotted the student standing inside a school bus parked in the bus parking lot around noon Wednesday. She had been left on the bus since 8 a.m., when the temperature was reported at 44 degrees.

- Advertisement -

System officials said they will conduct a thorough investigation. The system said the child was examined by the school nurse and later released to her parents.