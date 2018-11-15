One injured in North Carolina home explosion

NEW BERN, NC (WCTI) — A home explosion was felt throughout New Bern Thursday afternoon — stemming from an incident on Caracara Drive in the Fairfield Harbor subdivision.

Our reporters on the scene could see flames coming from the home and pieces of the home scattered throughout the front yard as of 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials on the scene say a gas tank was where the explosion originated.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite said there were two homeowners inside of the home at the time of the explosion.

The gas company, Eastern Propane, topped off the gas tank at the house with 50 gallons Thursday morning. When one of the homeowners went to light the drier, the explosion occurred, Kite said.

