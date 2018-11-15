Seahawk women’s basketball blows past Presbyterian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW Women’s basketball forced 25 turnovers on Wednesday afternoon as they ran their record to 2-1 on the year taking down Presbyterian, 63-48.

Paige Powell continued her impressive play for the Seahawks finishing with a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes of play. Coming off of her 25 point performance in the loss to Ohio , transfer Shrita Parker pitched in 12 points to go along with five assists.

There won’t be much of a break for UNCW, the Seahawks jump right back into action on Saturday when they host Grand Canyon. That game will tip-off at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday afternoon from Trask.