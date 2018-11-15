Section of South Front Street closing for repairs this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A section of U.S. 421 Truck Route (South Front Street) will be closed between Wright Street and Marstellar Street this weekend for rail repairs. Both the north and southbound lanes will be impassable.

The closure is needed so crews can remove damaged rubber seals along the tracks, and patch the area with asphalt. The maintenance project will eliminate potholes adjacent to the tracks.

The lane closures will begin on Saturday at 5 a.m. and should end by 11 p.m. Sunday.

There will be a detour option using 3rd Street. Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the work zone and while traveling on the detour route.