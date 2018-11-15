Signing Day: High school student-athletes make college plans official

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a busy day for high school athletes across the Nation, as they signed their National Letters of Intent today to play college athletics. Below is a list of the Cape Fear Athletes who put the pen to paper on Wednesday.

Hoggard:

Mae Rowley(Volleyball) – Penn State University

Emily Steyskal (Volleyball) – Cape Fear Community College

Evan Darrow (Boys Soccer) – Mount Olive Univeristy

Finn Howard (Swimming) – Queens College

Topsail:

Miles Cota (Baseball) – UMASS Lowell

Noah Gaither (Baseball) – Wake Tech Community College

Shane Nolan (Baseball) – Pitt Community College

Aidan Smith (Baseball) – UNCW

Harrison Wierse (Golf) – Barton College

New Hanover:

Jac Croom (Baseball) – UNCW

Blake Walston (Baseball) – North Carolina State University

Kyle Smith (Baseball) – North Carolina University

Alex Sniffen (Baseball) – North Carolina Central

Ashley:

Brenna Divocky (Swim) – Campbell University

Julianna Askew (Volleyball) – North Florida University

Megan Trout (Lacrosse) Gardner-Webb University

Cape Fear Academy:

Libby Moore (Soccer) – North Carolina University

Holt Robison (Soccer) Colgate University

South Brunswick:

Cash Justice (Baseball) – Barton College

Derek Astoske (Baseball) – Queens University

Cameron Poole (Baseball) – Southeastern Community College

Laney:

Courtney Dwertman (Soccer) – Xavier University

Vivian Jones (Soccer) – Lenoir Rhyne University

Parker Ormsby (Soccer) – Campbell University

Natalie Tyner (Cross Country) – North Carolina University

Tristen Horrell (Softball) – Gardner-Webb University