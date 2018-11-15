Signing Day: High school student-athletes make college plans official

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a busy day for high school athletes across the Nation, as they signed their National Letters of Intent today to play college athletics. Below is a list of the Cape Fear Athletes who put the pen to paper on Wednesday.
Hoggard:
Mae Rowley(Volleyball) – Penn State University
Emily Steyskal (Volleyball) – Cape Fear Community College
Evan Darrow (Boys Soccer) – Mount Olive Univeristy
Finn Howard (Swimming) – Queens College
Topsail:
Miles Cota (Baseball) – UMASS Lowell
Noah Gaither (Baseball) – Wake Tech Community College
Shane Nolan (Baseball) – Pitt Community College
Aidan Smith (Baseball) – UNCW
Harrison Wierse (Golf) – Barton College
New Hanover:
Jac Croom (Baseball) – UNCW
Blake Walston (Baseball) – North Carolina State University
Kyle Smith (Baseball) – North Carolina University
Alex Sniffen (Baseball) – North Carolina Central
Ashley:
Brenna Divocky (Swim) – Campbell University
Julianna Askew (Volleyball) – North Florida University
Megan Trout (Lacrosse) Gardner-Webb University
Cape Fear Academy:
Libby Moore (Soccer) – North Carolina University
Holt Robison (Soccer) Colgate University
South Brunswick:
Cash Justice (Baseball) – Barton College
Derek Astoske (Baseball) – Queens University
Cameron Poole (Baseball) – Southeastern Community College
Laney:
Courtney Dwertman (Soccer) – Xavier University
Vivian Jones (Soccer) – Lenoir Rhyne University
Parker Ormsby (Soccer) – Campbell University
Natalie Tyner (Cross Country) – North Carolina University
Tristen Horrell (Softball) – Gardner-Webb University