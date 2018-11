WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The rumors are true: a Sour Patch Kids cereal is coming to a grocery store near you!

Post says its new cereal goes from sour to sweet and looks just like the colorful ‘kid-shaped’ candy pieces.

- Advertisement -

The cereal will hit Walmart shelves on Dec. 26, with a wider release set for June 2019.

According to Bustle, the cereal will retail for about $4 a box.