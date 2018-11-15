Study: Facial hair makes men more attractive to women

(CNN) — Men, a new study says that if you want to be attractive to women, you may want to ditch the razor.

The newly released study says men with facial hair are more attractive.

- Advertisement -

The research paper was published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology. About 8,500 women were asked to rate men on their attractiveness, based on pictures.

The pictures showing 10 days of stubble or a full beard were top-rated.

Clean-shaven men were considered the least attractive.

Related Article: Bud Light to give Eagles fans free beer

Researchers concluded that beards give men an older, more masculine, dominant and aggressive appearance.

They also suggest more studies about how men groom their facial hair.