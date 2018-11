WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a chilly night for soccer on Thursday evening at the UNCW Soccer Stadium and two of the top offenses in the country could never catch fire.

The match would go scoreless through regulation and overtime forcing penalty kicks. Furman got the best of the Seahawks in penalties 5-3, for the opening round win of the NCAA tournament.

UNCW has their season come to an end with the loss as they finish the 2018 campaign with a 12-5-3 record.