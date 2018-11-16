Chase ends with drunk driver wrecking car in pond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the Highway Patrol a state trooper was following a suspected impaired driver on Military Cutoff early this morning which resulted in the car in a retention pond.

The chase went from Military Cutoff Road onto Arboretum Drive in the Landfall community. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and went airborne into a pond, landing on its roof.

The trooper swam about 35 yards to free the driver who was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Firefighters with the Wilmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

They were told there was another person in the vehicle. They deployed a boat and a dive team but didn’t find anyone in the water.

The highway patrol charged the driver who has been identified as Vincent Carlo Accattato with DWI and felony flee to elude arrest among other minor charges.