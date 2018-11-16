After being delayed due to hurricane, Riverfest goes on this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s time again for Riverfest! It’s being held a little later this year because of Hurricane Florence.

The annual festival in downtown Wilmington is Saturday and Sunday.

There will be concerts, food vendors, arts and craft vendors, concerts, and more.

The festival will feature a fireworks display Saturday night.

The event is fun, and free for the whole family. However, pets are not allowed.

If you’re going to Riverfest on-street parking will be free starting at 6:30 p.m. and all day Saturday.

On-street parking is always free on Sundays.

Downtown street closures started this afternoon, be aware if you are driving to or through downtown this weekend.