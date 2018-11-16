Help needy children have a merry Christmas through Angel Tree program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear holiday tradition of neighbors helping neighbors returns– the annual angel tree.

Since 1979, the Salvation Army has brought the angel tree to Wilmington. This year the shimmering tree stands in Independence Mall. It is decorated with thousands of angels. Each card represents a child and a Christmas wish.

Major Mark Craddock of the Salvation Army says it takes just three simple steps to participate.

“We’re now asking for the help of our friends and the public here to adopt an angel for Christmas, shop for them, bring your gifts back here and you get to help people have a magic merry Christmas,” said Craddock.

If you are interested in making a child’s wish come true, the Salvation Army will be at Independence Mall Monday through Saturday until December 10.