Case delayed for uncle of dead 5-year-old

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The person of interest in the unsolved murder of a 5-year-old Pender County girl was supposed to appear in court this morning on unrelated charges, but his case was continued.
Yesterday marked one year since Paitin Fields died.
- Advertisement -
In June Pender County investigators said her uncle, David Wesley Prevatte, was named a person of interest in her murder.
While in jail on an unrelated charged Prevatte allegedly threatened the life of the lead investigator in Fields’s case. He was charged with intimidating a witness and communicating threats. A grand jury recently indicted Prevatte on those charges.
Prevatte was supposed to make his first appearance in Pender County Superior Court today, but that was rescheduled for December 14.
Paitin Fields
1 of 3