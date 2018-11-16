Case delayed for uncle of dead 5-year-old

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The person of interest in the unsolved murder of a 5-year-old Pender County girl was supposed to appear in court this morning on unrelated charges, but his case was continued.

Yesterday marked one year since Paitin Fields died.

- Advertisement -

In June Pender County investigators said her uncle, David Wesley Prevatte, was named a person of interest in her murder.

While in jail on an unrelated charged Prevatte allegedly threatened the life of the lead investigator in Fields’s case. He was charged with intimidating a witness and communicating threats. A grand jury recently indicted Prevatte on those charges.

Prevatte was supposed to make his first appearance in Pender County Superior Court today, but that was rescheduled for December 14.