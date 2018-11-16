CCMF adds first 2 artists to cruise lineup

CCMF has announced the first two artists added to the CCMF Cruise lineup!

Chris Lane and Lee Brice will be on board the first ever CCMF Cruise. Friday marks the one year countdown to the cruise, which is planned to set sail Nov. 16-21, 2019.

CCMF is also offering a “Cheers!” drink package, which is an all-inclusive beverage program that allows guests to enjoy a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by paying a flat daily rate. Those will be on sale at a later date.

For more information on the cruise, you can head to their website at www.ccmfcruise.com.

Make a cabin reservation.