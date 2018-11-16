Christmas cheer fills aquarium for annual Festival of Trees

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are right around the corner and the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is filling up with Christmas cheer.

Dozens of Christmas trees are being put up and decorated for the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation’s Festival of Trees.

From November 19 through December 30, you can visit the aquarium and check out all the beautiful trees for the price of general admission.

A crew from WWAY was there Friday putting up all the ornaments and decorations on our tree.

Take a photo by the WWAY tree and share it with us on social media using the #WWAYChristmas.