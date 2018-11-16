Fire at NC mosque called ‘suspicious,’ mosque officials suspect vandalism

CARY, NC (WNCN) — A fire broke out at a mosque in Cary on Friday morning and it’s believed to be suspicious, according to mosque officials.

Cary police said firefighters responded to a fire at a mosque located at 1155 W. Chatham St. The Islamic Center of Cary is listed as being located at that address.

According to Raleigh-Wake 911 officials, Cary EMS responded to the scene, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Town of Cary officials said the call came in at 7:55 a.m. The Islamic Center of Cary is currently under construction and is across the street from the Islamic Association of Cary mosque. The mosque will be one of the largest in the state when it’s completed.

The fire was extinguished by 9 a.m., town officials said.

