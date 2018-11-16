Chase ends with alleged drunk driver wrecking car in pond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man trying to avoid being stopped by a state trooper ended up crashing his car into a pond inside a private Wilmington community early Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper D. R. Key was driving northbound on Military Cutoff Road around 2:18 a.m. when he noticed a suspected impaired driver.

When the driver, identified by the highway patrol as 30-year-old Vincent Carlo Accattato, failed to stop, a chase ensued.

The trooper followed Accattato from Military Cutoff Road to Landfall, a private gated community near Wrightsville Beach.

While on Arboretum Drive, the highway patrol says Accattato ran off the side of the road and went airborne in a retention pond with the vehicle landing on its roof.

Trooper Key swam about 35 yards into the water to remove Accattato from his car.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, Accattato reported there was another passenger. Firefighters deployed an inflatable boat and sent a dive team in to search the water but they were unable to find anyone.

Meanwhile, Accattato was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

The highway patrol said Accattato was charged with DWI and felony flee to elude arrest among other minor charges.