Wounded vet whose car was damaged in Florence gets Jeep

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today was a special day for a wounded warrior here in the Cape Fear.
U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance presented retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean McConaghy with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee. McConaghy’s car was damaged during Florence.
McConaghy joined the Army in 1999 and deployed to Iraq twice. While there, his vehicle was struck four times by explosive devices. This left him with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD. He medically retired in 2013.
“Normal people will spend five years or six years paying off a car at hundreds of dollars a month, and to free up hundreds of dollars a month is more than I could ask for,” McConaghy said.
Neuwirth Motors also gifted McConaghy with five years of full car service.
McConaghy says the Freedom Alliance is a reminder that veterans are not forgotten.