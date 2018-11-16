Luke Combs, Asheville native, wins big at CMA Awards

Country’s biggest night got a little brighter for Asheville native Luke Combs, who took home the 2018 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.

After his acceptance speech, in which he thanked his parents and shared his love of country music, he spoke to Billboard backstage.

Watching all of his success, was his former teacher, Janis Bryant.

“I sent him a text yesterday afternoon saying this is your night and totally expected him to win,” said Bryant.

The now-retired teacher taught Combs every year while he attended A.C. Reynolds High School.

She says music was a big part of his high school years, showing clips from his leading role in the musical Guys and Dolls.

