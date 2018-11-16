Man sentenced to 17 years behind bars for cocaine charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A federal judge has sentenced a Brunswick County man to 17 years in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Rodney Troy Williams, 50, of Bolivia was charged with multiple counts of trafficking cocaine base (crack) in an indictment issued Jan. 31. The crimes took place in Brunswick and Robeson counties, the release states.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents and deputies from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in April 2017 a drug trafficking ring Williams was involved with. On April 10, law enforcement officers followed Williams from his Brunswick County home to Robeson County.

On the return trip, law enforcement initiated stops on both cars that were traveling with Williams, seizing 100 grams of crack cocaine from one of them. Ultimately, the individuals in both cars confessed to working with Williams, according to the release.

During the sentencing process, U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever III ruled Williams led the drug trafficking organization, according to the release. Devers also cited Williams’ criminal history, which includes several drug convictions as a basis for his sentencing.