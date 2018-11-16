NC man’s runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Last Thanksgiving was ruined for Greg Phillpotts and his family after the unexpected.
Fluid from his nose ran into the food.
“I was preparing a meal and standing in the kitchen and it just added itself to the ingredients — it screwed up the whole dinner,” said Phillpotts, who moved to Johnston County two years ago from New York after his wife retired. “You could be anywhere. You could be on the airplane, you could be talking to anybody and this thing just drains out of your face.”
Phillpotts said he had been battling what he thought were allergies during the past five years. Some doctors also diagnosed him with pneumonia and bronchitis.
“I was stuffing tissues up my nose,” he said. “It became normal up until February because I was up all night coughing. You’re sitting here, you’re a family man; you don’t want to check out of the picture when it’s something someone could readily fix.”