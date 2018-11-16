Ocean front shopping kicks off Saturday at Kure Beach Holiday Market

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while supporting local artisans and enjoying beautiful ocean views at the Kure Beach Holiday Market.

This year the Holiday Market is Saturday, November 17th and 24th at the Ocean Front Park. Market hours are 9am through 3pm. Food trucks will be on site serving food and Jolly Monda DJ will provide musical entertainment. With over 35 art, craft, and food vendors, you’re sure to find a unique gift for everyone on your shopping list!

The Town will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots during the Holiday Market. It has collaborated with generous vendors to put together two raffle baskets. Bring a new, unwrapped toy donation, or minimum $5 cash donation, to the Town table at the Holiday Market and receive entry into the raffle drawing for that day.

