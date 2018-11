WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)- A few high school athletes around the Cape Fear region didn’t sign yesterday during National Signing Day, but instead wait for Thursday. Below, is a list of athletes that put the pen to paper to continue their athletic careers in college.

Coastal Christian High School:

Carson Fuller (Volleyball) – Coker College

South Brunswick High School:

Anna Shelton (Track & Field) – Campbell University