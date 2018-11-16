Wilmington Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist, took off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police are searching for the driver who hit and injured bicyclist last Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. on November 9.

- Advertisement -

The bicyclist was at the intersection of 31st Street and Princess Place Drive when the suspect vehicle failed to yield to the victim and hit her.

According to a witness, who is a volunteer firefighter, the suspect attempted to turn left when the crash occurred. The suspect immediately drove off.

The witnesses helped remove the bike, which the victim was pinned under.

Related Article: Sheriff deputies arrest three men in connection to armed robbery

The suspect is a black male with dreadlocks. He was driving a a dark gray mid-2000s or newer Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and chrome accents on the door handles and window trim.

If you have any information, call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.