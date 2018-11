WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another holiday tradition is the annual reading of the Polar Express for children at Wilmington’s Railroad Museum.

Visit with Santa, see the magical holiday decorations and hear the famed “Polar Express” read by personalities from WWAY.

Tickets are now available for shows every weekend starting December 8.

Showtimes are 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Afterwards, enjoy time with Santa and enjoy some hot chocolate.