WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding someone who backed into a gas pump causing thousands of dollars in damage.

WPD says it happened on November 4 at the Scotchman on South Third Street.

The car is burgundy sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala.

In surveillance video, the car circled the pumps, backed up crashed into the pump, and then drove away.

The store manager estimates damage at $6,000.

If you have any information please contact Wilmington Police.