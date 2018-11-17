“Shave for Sean” hosts 6th annual event to benefit childhood cancer research

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 6th annual “Shave for Sean” event was held Saturday afternoon at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The event was created to help one little boy battling cancer.

When he was three, Sean Fleming was diagnosed with cancer. His older brother wanted to do something to help.

All the money raised at “Shave for Sean” goes to Saint Baldrick’s Foundation, funding childhood cancer research.

Brian Fleming says his son is now cancer-free but still shaves in support of other children battling cancer.

“Sean was diagnosed at three with Ewing’s Sarcoma, and it grew inside his left chest cavity. And the tumor was about the size of a softball. And it had actually collapsed his left lung, and had moved his organs over to the right side,” said Brian Fleming. “Cancer treatments took about a year. He is cancer-free today.”

Fleming says you can donate to “Shave for Sean” year-round.

