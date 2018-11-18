12-year-old entrepreneur serves up a tasty treat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One 12-year-old girl is serving up a sweet tooth in the Cape Fear. Samantha Johnson is a certified cupcake expert. This year marks year three in the business.

Samantha started taking expert baking classes at nine. Three years later, she now has four certifications from cake decorating basics to flowers and fondant. She says she was inspired by watching TLC’s Cake Boss with her mom as a little girl.

“Whenever a city would be like doing a big city event and they would do those ginormous cakes that was like the best,” said Johnson.

Samantha says she makes all her food from scratch.

“I like adding different colors and making it look colorful inside,” she said.

Johnson has her own pastry business: Samantha’s Colorful cupcakes.

Her mother, Silivea Johnson, says baking has Samantha’s heart.

“When she was baking, she was happy,” said her mother. “She said it relaxed her and I thought that’s a real strong word for a 9-year-old.”

Johnson says her first big taste test with her family was three years ago on Thanksgiving.

“I did a three tiered cake with like different flavors each layer and it was really hard because it was my first time even doing a layered cake,” said Johnson.

September was the first time Johnson was able to see her customers, aside from her family, enjoy her treats at the She Rocks! Empowerment expo. She along with other young entrepreneurs were invited to showcase and sell their products. Johnson’s mother said it was heart-warming to see Samantha see the customer’s reaction when they ate her hard work.

But, baking is more than just a hobby; Johnson’s mother says it teaches Samantha life lessons.

“It’s so hard to instill confidence in young girls; especially African-American girls but whatever baking does for her no matter where her academics take her I’m all in,” said her mother.

Johnson says she’s planning to serve a new dessert this thanksgiving — pie.

Check out her website .