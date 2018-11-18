UPDATE: Coast Guard ends search for missing 83-year-old fisherman

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard ended their search for an 83-year old man who went missing while fishing in Edenton Bay, near Edenton North Carolina, after a body matching his description was found by Coast Guard search and rescue crews at 4:30 P.M., Sunday.

Coast Guard first responders searched approximately 325 square-miles by surface and by air since the man was reported overdue from a fishing trip, Saturday.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy,” said Capt. Bion Stewart, commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “We would also like to thank our partner agencies for assisting us throughout this search.”

Also assisting in the search were members of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Chowan County Emergency Medical Services.

The original release can be found here

————————

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – The Coast Guard says it is searching for a missing 83-year-old fisherman.

The Coast Guard said early Sunday that the man went missing Saturday while fishing aboard a 21-foot pontoon boat near Edenton, North Carolina.

The man’s boat and fishing gear were found shortly after the Coast Guard dispatched a rescue boat and helicopter to begin searching.

The Coast Guard said it searched throughout the night and is continuing to search on Sunday.