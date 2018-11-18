Gadsden, Cacok power UNC Wilmington past Allen 113-74 for first win

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Ty Gadsden knocked down 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range and scored a career-high 26 points and Devontae Cacok added a monster double-double to lead UNC Wilmington to a 113-74 victory over NAIA-member Allen University on Sunday.

Cacok grabbed a career-high 26 rebounds to go with 22 points for his third double-double of the season and the 38th of his career – third all-time for the Seahawks (1-3).

Elijah Fabyan and Keith Rollie topped the Yellow Jackets with 19 points apiece. Fabyan was 5 of 6 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and made all five of his free throws. Rollie made 5 of 12 from distance but just 1 of 6 from inside the arc for Allen, which shot 35 percent (24 of 68) for the game but just 29 percent (9 of 31) in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 55-45 at intermission. But Cacok opened the second half with a dunk and Gadsden added back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 run to push the Seahawks’ lead to 65-45 with 17:36 left to play. UNC Wilmington hit the century mark on Ty Taylor’s layup with 6:17 remaining.

The Seahawks have won 13 straight against non-Division I opponents.

