WPD deploy aircraft and K-9 for search of shooting suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An air and ground effort to find a shooting suspect proves unsuccessful for Wilmington police.

WPD announced on social media that their SABLE and K9 units were deployed Saturday night around 11:00 P.M. near 30th Street. Police say they were responding to a Shotspotter alert.

- Advertisement -

A suspect was seen shooting a gun and then ran from two officers.

Police report no injuries or damage happened.

They were unable to capture the suspect. Police ask that neighbors use Text-a-Tip if they have information.