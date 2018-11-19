911 dispatcher answers call for fire at his own home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KETV/CNN) — From crashes to deliveries, 911 dispatchers handle hundreds of calls. Thursday evening, Bill Wiese answered a call that was anything but routine. His own home was on fire.

Wiese’s home is only a couple years old. Seven months ago, he and his fiancé welcomed a new baby girl. So the first thing on his mind when the call came in was his daughters and his fiancé.

- Advertisement -

On the outside there is little indication that the Douglas County home caught fire. When the front door is opened, the damage is clear. Aside from the overwhelming smell, the blackened walls highlight the destruction left behind by Thursday’s fire.

“It started right over there and smoldered and melted this back window, shades and everything. And the smoke just rolled up throughout the house,” Wiese said.

Wiese was at work in the Douglas County dispatch center when a call came in for a house fire. The caller’s GPS indicated the call was coming from his street.

“She gave an address that was a few off from this one. And in my head I’m like ‘Oh no, ‘I’m trying to think of who it could be on the street. But then she corrected it to be my address,” Wiese said.

Read more here.