(WFMY) — A little boy’s scowl has officially gone viral.

With over 33,000 comments and 130,000 shares it’s safe to say the internet loves this grumpy kiddo.

The caption from the kid’s father reads: “Y’all pray for my son, nothing wrong with him but I ate his pop tart before his class picture and he said he never smiling again.”

The lesson to be learned? Never mess with a breakfast pastry.