Columbus County wants road named after trooper killed in line of duty

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County commissioners want a road named in honor of Trooper Kevin Conner. They approved a request be sent to the NCDOT Monday night.

Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a request be sent to the state to rename the Highway 701 overpass along Highway 74 north of Whiteville to honor Conner.

- Advertisement -

Conner was shot and killed on October 17 during an early morning traffic stop.

Commissioners initially discussed naming a road for the late trooper at their November 5 meeting.

In that meeting, several commissioners voiced opposition to the road in mind.

Related Article: Cooper orders flags lowered to honor slain trooper

“I could never have supported 242,” said Buddy Byrd Monday night.

Originally, Commissioner Edwin Russ proposed the overpass at 242 and Highway 74 near Evergreen.

Commissioners changed course on what road they wanted to name to honor Conner.

“A higher honor should be bestowed upon this trooper,” said Commissioner James Prevatte in favor of the change.