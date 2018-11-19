Company offers Thanksgiving-flavored ice cream line

(CNN) — If you can’t decide whether to bring a side dish or a dessert to Thanksgiving dinner. Now, you can bring both rolled into one!

Artisanal Ice Cream brand “Salt-and-Straw” is out with a collection of Thanksgiving themed ice cream flavors.

Those flavors include roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, and spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie.

They even toyed with savory themes including one flavor called salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey.

The company’s Artisanal Ice Cream is handcrafted and served up in 5-10 gallon batches.